Tiger Woods' fourth victory at Bay Hill on March 23, 2003

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Watch some of the best shots from Tiger Woods when he took home is fourth consecutive victory at Bay Hill Lodge and Club. He would go on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard four more times in later years.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.