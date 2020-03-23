×
Tiger Woods' fourth victory at Bay Hill on March 23, 2003

Watch some of the best shots from Tiger Woods when he took home is fourth consecutive victory at Bay Hill Lodge and Club. He would go on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard four more times in later years.