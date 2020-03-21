×
Players and Valspar Championship provide shoes to young aspiring golfer

9-year old Panagioti has a growth disorder and has undergone eight surgeries. With different-sized feet, it can be difficult to find golf shoes that fit. Footjoy asked him to design a pair and PGA TOUR players surprised him with video messages and delivery to his front door.