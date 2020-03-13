|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Relive all of the excitement from the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1999. David Duval records a 1-over-par 73 to finish the tournament 3-under and win by two shots over Scott Gump for the 10th PGA TOUR win of his career.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.