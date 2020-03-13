×
Final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1999

Relive all of the excitement from the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1999. David Duval records a 1-over-par 73 to finish the tournament 3-under and win by two shots over Scott Gump for the 10th PGA TOUR win of his career.