×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Webb Simpson dials in approach to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Webb Simpson lands his 130-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.