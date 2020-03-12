×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Vault: "Better than most" at THE PLAYERS 2001

In this edition of Tiger Vault, Tiger Woods reflects on his birdie putt on the iconic par-3 17th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Round 3 of THE PLAYERS Championship 2001. NBC Sports' Gary Koch was in the booth and made the now historic call.