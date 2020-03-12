×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Si Woo Kim’s eagle chip shot from the cart path at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Si Woo Kim holes a 55-yard chip shot for eagle on the par-5 11th hole.