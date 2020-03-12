×
Paul Casey’s tee shot to 4 feet yields birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Paul Casey lands his 142-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.