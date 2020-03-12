×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Marc Leishman’s solid 21-foot eagle putt at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Marc Leishman sinks a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.