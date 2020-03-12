×
Dustin Johnson gets good bounce to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Dustin Johnson gets a good bounce right near the water on his 188-yard approach, landing his ball on the green within 20 feet of the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.