Corey Conners’ dialed-in tee sets up 2-foot birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Corey Conners hits his 143-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 2 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.