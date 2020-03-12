×
Commissioner Jay Monahan provides update on THE PLAYERS Championship

On Thursday of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan explains the impact the Coronavirus is having on PGA TOUR events. Across all Tours, tournament will proceed as scheduled, but without fans through the Valero Texas Open. Additionally, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has been postponed.