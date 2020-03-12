×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Chesson Hadley drains birdie putt from the fringe at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Chesson Hadley sinks a 22-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.