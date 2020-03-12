Cameron Champ’s solid tee shot set up 8-foot birdie at THE PLAYERS

|
In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Cameron Champ hits his 8-yard tee shot on the par-3 17th hole to 8 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
