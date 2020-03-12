×
Bryson DeChambeau reaches in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 267-yard second shot on the green, leading to a two-putt birdie at the par-5 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.