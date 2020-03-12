×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brian Gay’s approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Brian Gay lands his 119-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for an opening-birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.