PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan at THE PLAYERS

Ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Commissioner Jay Monahan meets with the media at TPC Sawgrass to discuss the coronavirus and its potential impact, the TOUR's new media rights deal, gaming, and several other topics.
