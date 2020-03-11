×
Pete Dye's sketches come to life for all 18 holes at TPC Sawgrass

Check out an animated drawing and flyover of each hole on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass from the famed course architect, Pete Dye.