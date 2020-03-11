×
Tommy Fleetwood makes ace at No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

During Wednesday's practice round, Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one at the iconic par-3 island hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2020.