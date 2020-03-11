×
First timers at THE PLAYERS spell Janewattananond and Bezuidenhout

Ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, players who are making their first appearance in the tournament attempt to spell two difficult names of fellow first timers Jazz Janewattananond and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.