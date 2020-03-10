Seagull steals ball on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS in 1998

|
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 1998, a bird steals Brad Fabel's golf ball on the par-3 island green at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course and drops it in the water. Fabel was playing in a group with Steve Lowery.
