2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, March 25-29

The stakes are bigger in Texas March 25-29 when the top players in the world to meet their match and play to win at the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Watch Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka go head to head to try to defeat past Champion, Kevin Kisner, in golf's global match play. 5 Days. 112 Matches. 64 Players. 1 Champion. For complete coverage visit pgatour.com
