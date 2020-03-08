Rickie Fowler birdies No. 10 at Arnold Palmer

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.