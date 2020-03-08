×
Matthew Wolff nearly holes out for eagle at Arnold Palmer

In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthew Wolff nearly jars his 152-yard approach, landing his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.