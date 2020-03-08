×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Marc Leishman's Round 4 highlights from Arnold Palmer

In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman finished just one shot off the lead at solo second.