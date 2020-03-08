Hideki Matsuyama holes out to save par at Arnold Palmer

×
In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Hideki Matsuyama holes out from 88 yards to save par at the par-4 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.