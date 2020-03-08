×
Danny Willett nearly aces No. 17 in Round 4 at Arnold Palmer

In the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.