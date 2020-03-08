Bryson DeChambeau’s clutch approach sets up 13-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

|
In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau hits his 174-yard approach shot on the par-4 18th hole to 13 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
