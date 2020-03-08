×
Bryson DeChambeau’s 27-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.