Brooks Koepka chips it tight to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the final round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brooks Koepka lands his 43-yard third within 2 feet of the cup at the par-5 4th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.