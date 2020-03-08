×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brendon Todd's bunker saving birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2020, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.