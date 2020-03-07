×
Rickie Fowler birdies opens Saturday with birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler lands his 198-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt to open with birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.