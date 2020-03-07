×
Matt Wallace’s near bunker hole out at Arnold Palmer

In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Wallace hits his 71-foot bunker shot on the par-3 17th hole to 3 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.