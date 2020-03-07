×
Danny Lee over a tree, Homa only player under par, Hatton holds lead

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where Danny Lee took the lead with an incredible birdie over a tree, Max Homa was the only player to shoot under par on a tough Moving Day and Tyrrell Hatton remained the only man on top.