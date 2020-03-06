Tiger and Day battle back injuries, McIlroy's double duff and Im's mic drop

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where Tiger Woods announced he will not play in next week's PLAYERS Championship and Jason Day withdrew mid-round, both with back discomfort, Rory McIlroy duffed back-to-back shots in the rough and Sungjae Im remains hot.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.