Tiger and Day battle back injuries, McIlroy's double duff and Im's mic drop

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where Tiger Woods announced he will not play in next week's PLAYERS Championship and Jason Day withdrew mid-round, both with back discomfort, Rory McIlroy duffed back-to-back shots in the rough and Sungjae Im remains hot.