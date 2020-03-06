×
Phil Mickelson makes birdie from the bunker at Arnold Palmer

In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Phil Mickelson holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.