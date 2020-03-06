×
Every Shot Live at THE PLAYERS Championship 2020

For the first time ever in golf, every shot by every player will be live-streamed from a full-field tournament when THE PLAYERS Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass in 2020, allowing fans to follow any player in the elite field, all four rounds. All coverage will be available to PGA TOUR LIVE subscribers on either NBC Sports Gold or Amazon Prime Video Channels.