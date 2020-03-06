×
Danny Lee’s solid birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Lee sinks a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.