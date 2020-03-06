×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau’s nice approach yields birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 121-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.