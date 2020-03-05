Tommy Fleetwood tests out Arnold Palmer training aid at Bay Hill

|
Before the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tommy Fleetwood used an old Arnold Palmer training aid. Fleetwood proved the tips for hitting out of the rough, fixing a hook and playing from the water still stand the test of time.
