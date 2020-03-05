Rory's Magic Kingdom plans, Every's refreshing honesty

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where Rory McIlroy planned to go to Magic Kingdom after his morning 66 and in the tough afternoon Matt Every carded a 65 but assured us he's not better than Rory.
