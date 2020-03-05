×
Rory McIlroy reaches in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy lands his 195-yard second on the green, setting up a two putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.