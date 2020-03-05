Kyoung-Hoon Lee drains birdie putt from fringe at Arnold Palmer

×
In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee sinks a 28-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.