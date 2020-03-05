×
Justin Rose’s tee shot to 7 feet leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose hits his 212-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.