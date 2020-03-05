×
Adam Scott’s approach to 3 feet leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer

In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott lands his 115-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.