All-time shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Check out the top 10 all-time best shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, featuring an amazing off the deck driver shot from Arnold Palmer and remarkable moments from the 8-time champion Tiger Woods.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.