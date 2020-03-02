×
Arnold Palmer Invitational hole overview at Bay Hill

Aon delivers unique insights into the most strategically challenging holes on the PGA TOUR. For the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, focus is on the 511-yard par-5, 16th hole at Bay Hill Lodge and Club.