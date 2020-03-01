×
Talor Gooch spins approach to set up birdie at Honda

In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 133-yard approach on the fringe and spins his ball back to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.