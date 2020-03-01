×
Harold Varner III closes with birdie at Honda

In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Harold Varner III lands his 116-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.