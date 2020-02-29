×
Zach Johnson birdies No. 13 at Honda

In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Zach Johnson lands his 109-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.