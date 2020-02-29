×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tommy Fleetwood’s 45-foot birdie putt at Honda

In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood sinks a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.